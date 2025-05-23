Family of former Ketley ironworks employee seek answers after his 'painful death' from industrial disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stanley Andrews died last year aged 89, only weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma – an aggressive cancer which is caused by exposure to asbestos. The lung disease can lay dormant for decades with no symptoms, before leading to a painful death years later.

Stanley before his death

Before his death, Stanley, of Darwen, wrote a statement detailing how he recalled asbestos being used in concrete during his employment at Allied Ironfounders at the Ketley Ironworks in what is now Telford from 1960 to 1972, and how he delivered pipes which contained the deadly substance.

The company no longer exists, but Mr Andrews' brother Phillip, who cared for him in his final days, has appealed for any information to help bring closure for the family in understanding where and how he contracted mesothelioma.

“Stanley suffered a painful death at the hands of this dreadful disease. After working all his life and enjoying an active retirement, this was a very cruel end,” said Phillip. “We as a family would be very grateful for any information which could help us get to the truth.”

Father-of-six Stanley left school aged 14 and became a tank driver while doing his National Service in 1952, going on to achieve his HGV licence. He then pursued a career as a delivery driver, working for a number of companies during his long career, including Allied Ironfounders in Shropshire.

During the time Stanley was employed there, the business manufactured boilers and stoves, as well as rainware and castings for the building trade. Stanley described how it was “general knowledge” among those who worked there that the concrete used in the pipes and guttering contained asbestos, and that he would routinely be covered in asbestos dust while loading and unloading his delivery truck.

Decades later, in late 2023, Stanley developed back ache, followed by chest pain and breathing problems.

A CT scan and biopsy were performed, and he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in January 2024. Due to the advanced stage of his condition, Stanley’s doctor recommended palliative care. He died only weeks later, in March 2024.

Before his death, Stanley turned to industrial disease specialists at Slater and Gordon to help him find answers and accountability around his exposure to the asbestos that killed him.

His brother is now continuing this quest on Stanley’s behalf.

David Dunne, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon, said: “Stanley enjoyed a long career and an active retirement, right up until he began to experience symptoms of the disease that would ultimately claim his life.

“Before his death, Stanley came to us to find answers as to how he came to contract this disease, and gave us valuable information and recollections from his career. Phillip is now continuing this in memory of his brother.

“We know how much this means to the family and how much they wish to find the answers Stanley wanted – and we will support them in achieving this. Any information will be very valuable, and the family will be very grateful to anyone who can help.”

Anyone with information that may support the Andrews family can contact David Dunne on David.dunne@slatergordon.uk or 0330 995 5736 – or his assistant Lydia Walmsley on Lydia.walmsley@slatergordon.uk or 0330 995 5847.