Self-confessed 'paedophile monster' teen who sexually abused boy avoids prison

A self-confessed “paedophile monster” teen who sexually abused a boy has avoided prison.

By Nick Humphreys
Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Jake Mayburry-Bennett, aged 18, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, and appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence.

The court was told that Mayburry-Bennett molested the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, through clothing and “skin to skin” in offences committed in Shropshire.

After his crimes came to light, Mayburry-Bennett, of no fixed abode, admitted he is a “paedophile” and a “monster”, and said it was the “worst thing he had ever done”. He made admissions to police after he was arrested on November 23 last year.

