Converted water mill cottage with separate home and campsite within extensive grounds hits the market

This property in Great Bolas near Telford has hit the market for offers over £1 million with Mannleys Sales & Lettings.

Described as an "outstanding opportunity", the property offers a chance a for multi-generation living alongside a "lifestyle business".

The property features a main house, a two-bedroom converted former water mill and a campsite. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove.

It boasts a 15-pitch campsite with approximately 3.8 acres of land. The property also adjoins the River Meese and boasts a range of outbuildings within its grounds.

The main house features three bedrooms and three reception rooms while the converted water mill is a separate two-bedroom detached cottage.

The property boasts extensive grounds and countryside views. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove.

The listing adds that the property boasts "stunning" views over surrounding countryside.

It says: "Situated in the highly sought-after village of Great Bolas, this exceptional property offers a truly rare opportunity. Comprising two detached cottages set on approximately 3.8 acres of land, the property also benefits from Caravan and Camping Club Certification for a 15-pitch campsite, presenting vast potential as a lifestyle business or a unique family home for multi-generational living.

The main house. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove.

"The main house features three well-proportioned bedrooms and three reception rooms, offering versatile living spaces suitable for a variety of needs.

"The converted water mill, a separate two-bedroom detached cottage, provides modern, luxurious accommodation.

The two-bedroom former water mill. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove.

"The property is set on approximately 3.8 acres of land that runs alongside the tranquil River Meese. The grounds include lovely landscaped gardens, offering scenic open views that provide a sense of peace and privacy.

"The campsite itself is certificated by the Caravan and Camping Club which allows 15 pitches which further expands its potential.

Inside the former water mill. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove.

"An impressive range of outbuildings totalling approximately 1,042 square feet adds significant value to the property. These structures could serve a variety of purposes, from storage to workshops or even additional business use."

The property has a 15-pitch campsite. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.