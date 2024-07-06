'Outstanding' school praised for 'exceptionally well thought out curriculum'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Redhill Primary Academy, whose headteacher is Claire Whiting, gained top marks in all categories after previously being rated as good.

The school, which is based in Priorslee, is part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, meaning that other people in the trust have also have responsibility for running it.

“Teachers deliver lessons that inspire and motivate pupils,” reads the report.

“Activities are deliberately designed to meet the needs of learners extremely well. Assessment is used effectively to check that pupils have a secure understanding of what has been taught.

“This is particularly exceptional in mathematics. As a result, pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), develop a rich bank of knowledge that allows them to make connections between different subjects.”

Inspectors added that reading is taught very well, while provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional.

“Pupils have a deep understanding of the values of tolerance, kindness and respect,” they said.

“Pupils understand that the world is diverse and that people should be valued for who they are. As part of this work, pupils collaborate regularly with a school in Kenya.

“The school ensures that pupils receive experiences that enhance their learning and enables them to contribute to society.”

In a statement on its website, Redhill Primary Academy said it was delighted with report.

“During the visit, the inspirational leadership of the headteacher and a shared vision of the trust, governors and staff at all levels was recognised,” it said.

“The inspectors commented on how what they saw over the two-day inspection was so exceptional, that in fact it was very rare, and so, they were astonished by all the school has achieved in recent years. They said that they had thoroughly enjoyed their visit and how they felt incredibly welcomed by staff, pupils and parents.

“We are very proud to have received such a glowing report and thank all the staff, children and families for their continued support.”