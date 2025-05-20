Shropshire Star
'Children thrive in the caring and nurturing environment' - Shrewsbury school dedicates 'Outstanding' Ofsted to late Chair of Governors

An infant school and nursery in Shrewsbury is celebrating being graded as 'Outstanding' across the board by Ofsted.

By Luke Powell
Woodfield Infant School & Nursery in Copthorne has been praised for being a "highly inclusive and welcoming school" after an inspection by the education watchdog on April 1 and 2.

The infant school and nursery's quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision have all been judged as 'Outstanding'.

A report published last week commended the school for teaching children about the region's rich history, including the birthplace of Charles Darwin. 

Ofsted added that the "ambition" of the school's curriculum is evident in lessons and in the work that pupils produce. Staff are said to deliver lessons "exceptionally well" while pupils' attitude to learning is described as "exemplary". 

Headteacher Beck Preece and pupils at Woodfield Infant School & Nursery celebrate their 'Outstanding' across the board Ofsted report.
