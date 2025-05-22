Three Shropshire pensioners in court accused of historic child abuse charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brian Powell, aged 81 and of Bishton Road, Albrighton, was in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He is accused of four counts of child neglect and one of intimidating a witness.

The neglect charges date back to the 1950s, '60s and '70s, with the witness intimidation alleged to have taken place in 2023.