'Respectful, resourceful, resilient and responsible' - Telford primary school praised by Ofsted

Inspectors visited Hollinswood Primary School in Telford on March 11 and 12, and found the school has maintained its 'Good' standards from a previous inspection in 2019.

In a report published on May 6, the education watchdog praised the school for offering a wide range of extra-curricular and enrichment opportunities including gardening, cookery and sports clubs.

Ofsted also commended pupils' understanding of "fundamental British values" such as the meaning of the rule of law and democracy.

The report said pupils know and understand about tolerance and respect, and say that everyone is treated equally at the school.