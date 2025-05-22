New leader of Shropshire Council outlines top priority - and it's a major issue for residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council's Lib Dems, will be formally confirmed as the authority's leader at its first full post-election meeting today (Thursday, May 21).

The Lib Dems swept to an overwhelming victory in the election earlier this month, taking 42 of the authority's 74 seats and ousting the Conservative group after 16 years of Tory council control.

Speaking ahead of her confirmation as leader, Councillor Kidd and her deputy, Councillor Alex Wagner, have set out their plans and expectations for the coming months.

One of those will come as music to the ears of Shropshire Council residents, as she pledged to tackle the scourge of potholes blighting the county's highways.

She said: "Every member who has been standing on the doorstep, all 74 of us, that is for every resident a top priority because everyone uses the roads in one form or another - walking along them, in a bus, or in a car.

"Everyone uses the roads and they are in a shocking condition."

She added: "We can't promise to turn them into superhighways straight away but what we can do is look to use the money we are already spending much more effectively."