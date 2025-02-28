Shropshire Council HQ at Shirehall officially closes its doors to the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now that the final planned meetings have taken place, Shropshire Council's former HQ at Shirehall in Shrewsbury officially closed to the public on Thursday evening (February 27).

The modernist building was closed to staff last November, three years after the council committed to leaving Shirehall and amid Shropshire Council's ongoing financial crisis.

But now the flag has been lowered, and the council has finally moved into The Guildhall in Frankwell.

Shropshire Council said the move will reduce running costs with smaller office space as the council becomes "more efficient, smaller and financially sustainable".

A spokesperson said: "This is part of Shropshire becoming the council it needs to be so that it can focus its resources on the core services needed by the residents of Shropshire."

The council stated that the "ageing 1960s building" cost £1.3 million a year to run and "needed significant investment to meet modern standards". It says the move will save around £600,000 a year.

Dean Carroll, the council's cabinet lead for assets, said: “Our gratitude to everyone who has been part of Shirehall’s journey over the years, but we’ve now opened a new chapter at The Guildhall and taken another very important step towards the smaller, more efficient and financially sustainable council we need to be.

“I am sure the public who need to do business with us there will find it a much more modern and welcoming place.”

