No jail for student who had video of six-year-old being raped among 'sick' stash of images amassed over eight years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Louis Williamson, aged 28, also shared images of children being sexually abused on the internet, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

Police busted Williamson at the home he shares with his parents on January 15, 2022, after receiving intelligence suggesting indecent material had been downloaded there.

Williamson admitted to officers that he knew about the offences, and handed over the passwords to his iPad, Macbook and Samsung Galaxy phone.

The devices were forensically examined by experts and found to contain 177 category A images, depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse. There were also 48 images of category B and 26 of category C, three prohibited images of children and one extreme pornographic image involving a human having sex with an animal.