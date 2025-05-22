Daily rail service from Shropshire to London gets backing from the Prime Minister - here's what Sir Keir said

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) is proposing to introduce five trains a day to London, connecting Shropshire directly to the nation's capital.

WSMR have submitted an Open Access Application to the Office of Rail and Road that is responsible for access to the rail network. The application would allow WSMR to use nine vacant rail paths.

WSMR is proposing a service to run from Wrexham Central to London Euston, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes.

The rail service was backed by the Department for Transport in February. If approved, it would reinstate Shropshire's direct link with the capital after Avanti West Coast's daily train from Shrewsbury to London was scrapped in June last year.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (May 21), Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley asked PM Sir Keir Starmer to support the WSMR's open access application and signal the green light.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley outside Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Mrs Buckley previously said the service's introduction would see Shrewsbury become "the vital economic hub between Wales and the capital".

She added that it would mean that the county town is "well and truly open for business".

The PM described Mrs Buckley as a "champion for better railways" and said he would "be delighted" to ensure that Mrs Buckley and other interested MPs can meet with the rail minister to put their case forward.

WSMR's open access application is also backed by 15 cross-party MPs along the route.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Julia Buckley MP said: "The Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway is on track to link north Wales and my Shrewsbury constituency directly to London, with five trains daily, strengthening cross-border travel and fuelling this Government’s mission to drive economic growth.

"With 15 members from constituencies along the route already on board, will the Prime Minister support our journey and urge the Office of Rail and Road to give WSMR’s open access application the green signal?"

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Hannah McKay/PA)

'Better value services'

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer responded: "Our plan for change will see the railways reformed to deliver more reliable and better value services for passengers right across the country.

"My hon. Friend has been a champion for better railways and easier journeys for her constituents. Open access operators have huge potential to offer passengers more choice. I will be delighted to ensure that she and other interested MPs meet the Rail Minister to put their case forward."