Shrewsbury specialist school where 'individuality and differences are celebrated' welcomes Ofsted recommendations

Inspectors visited The Keystone Academy on January 28 and 29 for the first inspection since the school opened in 2023.

The specialist school can accommodate up to 120 neurodivergent pupils aged four to 16 with a range of social, emotional and mental health needs.

Ofsted has graded The Keystone Academy 'Good' in three of the four sub-areas. The school's behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management have all been rated 'Good'.

However, the school's quality of education is said to 'require improvement'.

The education watchdog said that there have been "several changes" since the school opened but that pupils are said to be "settled".