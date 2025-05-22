'A very special place' - Telford specialist school praised for making a difference to lives in glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Southall School in Dawley, Telford, on March 25 and 26 this year and have found the school to have maintained its 'Good' standards since a previous inspection in 2019.

In a report published on May 15, the school that looks after children aged 11 to 16 with special educational needs has been described as a "very special place" that strives to get the "very best outcomes for pupils".

A parent was also described as speaking very highly of the school and told inspectors that Southall School has made a difference to their family.

Ofsted praised the specialist school for working "diligently" for further "refining and developing" the quality of education for pupils.