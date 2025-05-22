Woman accused of killing husband told police 'only way you can say I murdered him is because I turned his machine off'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, who is on trial at Stafford Crown Court for the murder of her husband Kyle, made the comment during a police interview following her arrest.

Mrs Pugh, 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, denies murder.

Mr Pugh, who was 29, died in hospital on March 23, 2022, after suffering neck compression injuries at his wife's property in Newport the evening before.

The prosecution allege the injuries were caused by Mrs Pugh, but she claims Mr Pugh hanged himself from the back door of the property due to his own concerns over whether his new girlfriend was pregnant.

The latest evidence has seen the transcripts of police interviews with Mrs Pugh read to the court.

She was interviewed three times on April 22, 2022, after she was first arrested on suspicion of murder.

In the interviews she rejected the officers' suggestions that she had been responsible for her husband's death, saying: "The only way you can say I murdered him is because I turned his machine off - that's it."