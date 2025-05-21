'The overwhelming feature is the palpable community ethos' - Telford primary school 'proud' at glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley on March 11 and 12 and found the school to have maintained its 'Good' standards since a previous inspection in 2019.

In a report published on May 6, the primary school was described as a "warm and welcoming" place where pupils "thrive".

Ladygrove has been commended for having a "palpable community ethos", and pupils are said to show kindness towards one another.

The school has been praised for placing "great emphasis on developing the whole child". Ofsted said the school has created a "rich" personal development programme with a wealth of opportunities.