Shrewsbury set for lucrative FA Cup replay after shock Liverpool draw

Shrews did their fans proud with an incredible comeback from 2-0 down against the Premier League leaders, European champions and World Club Cup winners.

Striker Jason Cummings scored twice in the second half and earned his club a dream trip to Liverpool after goals fro

The replay is expected to bring the club another windfall worth well over £100,000, with a crowd of about 50,000 expected at Anfield.

Fans of Shrewsbury Town celebrate on the pitch at full time. Photo: AMA

And Town will be in the draw for the fifth round which fans can watch live on the One Show or on Twitter at 7.19pm on Monday.

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will be number 16 of 16 balls set to be selected by former England internationals and Cup winners Teddy Sheringham and Glen Johnson.

A date for the Anfield replay is yet to be set, but will likely be on the mid-week evenings of either February 4 or 5.

Josh Laurent and Jason Cummings celebrate with the man of the match trophy in the changing rooms

That means the fixture will fall in the Premier League winter break and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp suggested after the match that he will field one of his youth sides and no senior players as a result.

Shrewsbury will be given a large allocation in the Anfield Road End and could potentially receive as many as 7,900 tickets - the amount given to Everton for the third round.

Full coverage of Shrews' cup shock:

Several of Liverpool's star players featured at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Klopp attempted to win the match without a replay.

But Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all outshone by fellow substitute Cummings, who had ironically arrived on the pitch to boos due to Callum Lang coming off.

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley celebrates after the final whistle

Cummings scored from the penalty spot before finishing past goalkeeper Adrian to the delight of Town fans who had already watched their side miss several one-on-one chances.

The match had been broadcast live on BBC One and after another pitch invasion, jubilant Town fans gathered around the temporary studio where Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Joe Hart were watching.

