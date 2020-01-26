'The best game I've seen in 76 years' Shrewsbury Town fans speechless after home draw with Liverpool - WATCH

Sam Rickett's men came back from two goals down in the second half to ensure a fourth round replay at Anfield.

'The best game I've seen in 76 years' Shrewsbury Town fans speechless after home draw with Liverpool

Jason Cummings scored twice in the second half to cancel out Curtis Jones' opener and Donald Love's own goal.

Fans streamed on to the pitch at the final whistle as fervour circled the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Shrewsbury will now play Liverpool at Anfield in the first week of February.