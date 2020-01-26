FA Cup: Shrewsbury 2 Liverpool 2 – Player ratings

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders looked home and housed when they took a 2-0 lead 30 seconds after half-time as Donald Love’s nightmare own goal added to Curtis Jones’ early opener.

But sub Jason Cummings netted from the spot before a cool 76th-minute finish earned Sam Ricketts’ Town a truly incredible replay.

Matt Maher rates the performances as everybody connected with the club looks forward to a trip to Merseyside.

Max O'Leary

Had already been sent scrambling by an Origi effort which crept just past the post before being beaten by Curtis Jones with a cool finish for Liverpool's opener. Was then left helpless as Donald Love fired into his own net just seconds into the second half. Otherwise he was hardly troubled until the final 20 minutes when he saved impressively from Origi. Then denied Firmino brilliantly. 8

Ro-Shaun Williams

Caught napping for Liverpool's opener when Curtis Jones was able to get behind him. Looked nervy in the early stages and struggled on a couple of occasions to control the ball. Improved as the game went on, just like the rest of Shrewsbury's team. Stood tall at the finish as Klopp sent on both Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in search of a winner. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Advertising

Shrewsbury's defensive leader did a fine job of keeping Divock Origi largely quiet during the first-half, bar one moment when the Belgium international sent a shot whistling just wide of the far post. Showed his experience when it was needed in the second half when the team needed lifting following Love's mistake. A towering performance at the heart of defence. 8

Aaron Pierre

A steady first-half from Town's hero against Bristol City might have ended with another memorable moment had he been able to maintain his balance when trying to shoot on the turn. Instead the ball trickled into the arms of Adrian. Played with an increasing confidence as the game wore on and was streaming into the opposition half inisde the final 10 minutes. 7

Donald Love

Advertising

Had Town fans on their feet in the opening minutes when he burst down the wing, only for the excitement to be quickly quelled by the assistant's flag. Was solid enough defensively in the first-half but unable to do much in the final third. Deserves huge credit for the manner in which he rebounded from scoring a calamitous own goal. 7

Ollie Norburn

A frustrating afternoon for the midfielder which lasted just 26 minutes following an early collision with Curtis Jones, from which he never fully recovered. He still nearly made a pivotal contribution, with the through ball which set Shaun Whalley racing through on goal, only for Adrian to save. It was his last action of the match. 6

Sean Goss

Visibly grew in confidence as the game wore on and his passing reflected as much, Kept things moving with a number of well-weighted balls over the top. Worked tirelessly and more than played his part in an impressive team performance as Town pushed the European champions close. 7

Josh Laurent

Worked tirelessly in the middle of the park and took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second period as Town threatened to pull off a remarkable comeback. Had already sent one shot flying just wide of the post before another powerful run saw him brought down by Larouci for the penalty, though replays showed the contact had actually been made just outside the box. 8

Scott Golbourne

Had the unenviable task of dealing with Harvey Elliott but kept one of the brightest stars of Liverpool's youth system largely quiet. Set up Callum Lang's big chance of the second half with a perfectly weighted crossfield ball. Looked to push forward more in the second period as Shrewsbury grew in confidence. A dependable performance from an experienced player. 7

Shaun Whalley

Had Town's first big chance of the match when he was sent clean through one-on-one against Adrian. But he struck the shot too close to the keeper, who was able to save with his legs. Another big opportunity arrived at the end of the half when he was put in by Lang but this time the shot squirmed wide of the far post. A energetic performance but will feel he should have done better with both chances. 7

Callum Lang

The lifelong Evertonian looked in the mood to impress and drew applause from the home crowd when he showed great skill to escape the attentions of Yassser Larouci. Set up Whalley's second big chance of the first-half with a well-flighted ball and then brought a brilliant save from Adrian after going through on goal. Unlucky to subbed but there could be few arguments over the performance of the man who replaced him. 7

Dave Edwards

The former Wolves midfielder later joked he would have retired after the game had his late header flown into the net rather than just over the bar. That would have been a shame, as this was a performance which shows just how much the 33-year-old still has to offer. Worked tirelessly in the middle of the park and was the experienced head Shrewsbury required when things got tough. 8

Jason Cummings

If Carlsberg did substitute appearances. The striker was involved in a training ground prank during the buil-up to the match, with the club forced to apologise to Sky Sports after he paraded around his underwear during a live interview. Here was Cummings making headlines for the right reasons. Rarely can Sam Ricketts have made a substitution which has had quite this impact. Held his nerve to slot home from the spot, having played through the ball which Laurent latched on to before being fouled. Then pounced on some poor Liverpool defending to fire home the equaliser. Never stopped running during his half-an-hour on the pitch, causing countless problems for a visiting defence which was just not ready for it. 9 MOTM