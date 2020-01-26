Jason Cummings says he 'comes alive in the big games' after Shrewsbury's draw with Liverpool

The Reds' nemesis came off the bench just before the hour with Shrewsbury 2-0 down against Jurgen Klopp's European champions and struck twice to achieve the unthinkable and earn Salop the first trip to Anfield in their history.

Cummings' time at Shrewsbury has been blighted by spells out the side with Ricketts insisting the striker knows he must build up fitness.

The Scotland international has not started a game for Town since the second round victory over Mansfield at Montgomery Waters Meadow in late November and now hopes he has forced himself back into the reckoning after the historic double.

"I wasn't scoring because I wasn't playing - that's why," Cummings said.

"But I've been working on my fitness for the last four to six weeks and I feel like I've got a lot sharper.

"The manager can maybe put a bit more trust in me and maybe I can get a couple of starts.

"I wish I'd started more than what I have but it's just football sometimes.

"I would say I come alive when it comes to big games, it gives me that extra motivation and buzz. I'm delighted to have turned up tonight."

Cummings was sent on for the impressive Callum Lang, a decision which drew confusion from the home crowd.

But the striker coolly slotted home a penalty five minutes later after Josh Laurent was brought down before seizing on a Liverpool's defensive slip-up for a composed equaliser 15 minutes from time.

The brace was the striker's sixth and seventh goals for Shrewsbury since joining from Nottingham Forest last summer.

They sparked incredible scenes at the full-time whistle as fans partied in the Meadow long after the players disappeared down the tunnel.

Cummings added: "I'm absolutely buzzing. I'm delighted for the boys. We've worked hard and I'm delighted for the club as well.

"We've got a well-deserved replay at Anfield and we're going to look forward to that.

"I was excited, it's not often you get to take a penalty against Liverpool. I was buzzing.

"There was a bit of (dispute) aye. Obviously Josh made it and he was keen on taking it.

"I was adamant I was going to. I kind of took it off him. I'm glad I did because it worked out in the end.

"I'm the striker, I always prefer the strikers taking it rather than a full-back or whatever. But probably because I'm a striker."

The historic comeback against the Premier League leaders in front of a sold-out Meadow crowd means Ricketts' men head to Anfield for the first time in their 134-year history on the week of February 3.