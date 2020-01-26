Menu

Shrewsbury earn FA Cup replay at Anfield - Salop fans react on social media

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury fans took to social media following the stunning 2-2 comeback draw with Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Fans of Shrewsbury Town celebrate at full time (AMA)

The draw sees Salop earn a lucrative replay at Anfield that will again be televised.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders looked home and housed after stepping into a 2-0 lead 30 seconds after half-time through Donald Love’s nightmare own goal added to Curtis Jones’ early opener.

But sub Cummings netted from the spot before a cool 76th-minute finish earned Sam Ricketts’ Town a truly incredible replay.

