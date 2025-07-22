Saxophone reminiscence activity helps local dementia group

The pair created the activity especially for older people living with dementia, blending music, fun and nostalgia. One of the highlights is their unique take on bingo - “saxophone bingo” - where players listen out for popular tunes and try to get a ‘full house’ by naming the songs. It’s a great chance for everyone to sing along, get up and dance, or simply enjoy the memories that the music brings back.

Neil and Dave generously offer this experience for free, as a way to support the vital work that Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin does throughout the county.

Neil first met Dave in 2019 when he was working for Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin. At the time, Dave was volunteering with the charity’s Castlefields Day Centre and Befriending Service in Shrewsbury.

Emma Wilde, Manager of Wellbeing Services at Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: “I was very pleased to welcome Neil and Dave to the Dementia Respite Group again. Their interactive musical activity was so well-received by our members. It was their 75th visit to one of our groups was a lovely event to help recognise our 75th anniversary.”

Dave’s had a pretty fascinating musical journey. He began playing the saxophone at just 16 years old when he joined The Royal Greenjackets as a Junior Bandsman. Since then, he’s performed for legendary military figures like Generals Mountbatten and Montgomery, and played at some iconic venues—Westminster Abbey, Twickenham, Wembley, the Royal Festival Hall, and even during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s Dementia Respite Groups provide respite for carers of people with dementia. The service provides time for carers to run errands, meet friends or simply have a few hours to themselves, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is being cared for. The groups are run by qualified carers supported by experienced volunteers and the charity’s Dementia Support Workers.

For more information about the charity’s dementia services call 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk