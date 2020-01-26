Advertising
FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool - LIVE
Shropshirestar.com brings you live coverage of the huge FA Cup clash between Shrewsbury Town and reigning Champions League winners, Liverpool.
Liverpool are current runaway leaders of the Premier League, and look destined to secure the Premier League title - but take to the pitch against League One Salop in the FA Cup this afternoon.
Tune in to every kick here, as Lewis Cox, Matt Maher and David Verman bring you all the latest from the Meadow.
Most Read
Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool predictions and good luck messages from a host of former Salop favourites
Advertising
Login or Register to comment