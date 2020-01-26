Menu

Shrewsbury Town fans embrace FA Cup clash with Premier League high-flyers Liverpool - GALLERY

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

There is a palpable excitement among fans is building as Shrewsbury Town prepare to host Liverpool in the FA Cup.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/01/2020 - Shrewsbury vs Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow - FA Cup Match - Fan Pictures. In Picture: Derek Evans, Ellen Hill, Daniel Evans 10 and Matthew Evans - Cheshire..

This only the second time Shrewsbury have faced Liverpool in their history, the first coming in 1996 when they lost 4-0 at the Gay Meadow.

The tie is a sell-out with approximately 9,500 tickets sold before they went on general sale.

Take a look as the fans embrace the FA Cup here:

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

