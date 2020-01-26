Advertising
Shrewsbury Town fans embrace FA Cup clash with Premier League high-flyers Liverpool - GALLERY
There is a palpable excitement among fans is building as Shrewsbury Town prepare to host Liverpool in the FA Cup.
This only the second time Shrewsbury have faced Liverpool in their history, the first coming in 1996 when they lost 4-0 at the Gay Meadow.
The tie is a sell-out with approximately 9,500 tickets sold before they went on general sale.
Take a look as the fans embrace the FA Cup here:
