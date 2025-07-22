Appeal launched after man performed indecent act in front of teenager in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in front of a teenager in Shrewsbury.

Police said the incident took place in the Longden Road/Kingsland Road area of Shrewsbury at about 1.15pm last Wednesday, July 16.

A police spokesperson said: "A man in a dark coloured small hatchback car exposed his penis and masturbated in front of a teenager.

"The man is described as white, mid 40s, of medium build and with dark hair.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a vehicle matching this description, or perhaps has dashcam footage showing it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Whitlock on 07973915527 or shannon.whitlock@westmercia.police.uk.