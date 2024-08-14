Consultation report reveals town's love for crumbling Whitchurch Civic Centre

With the exception of the sports and market hall, Whitchurch Civic Centre has been closed since September last year after the discovery of the 'danger concrete' RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in the majority of the complex.

In January, a report presented to Shropshire Council's Cabinet recommended the building be completely demolished, which prompted backlash among the community.

Following a meeting of around 400 residents, a petition was launched to save the facilities and a protest was held outside Shirehall in May.

A consultation, held by Shropshire Council and running from the end of April to June 11, gave residents a choice of six possible options for the centre, as well as asking visitors how they used - and would like to use - the facilities in the future.

In total, 1,130 responses were received, equating to around 10 per cent of the population of Whitchurch.

The initial findings of the survey were publicised in July, which revealed the working group - made up of local Shropshire councillors, Whitchurch Town councillors, and officers from both councils - would carry out a feasibility study into the two most popular options.

A business case, for either the repair or replacement of the centre, will be presented to Shropshire Council's Cabinet for consideration.

Now, the consultation report has been published, revealing the passion the community feel for the site, and their hopes for its future.

Overwhelmingly, most respondents said the civic centre was "vital to the community of Whitchurch". In fact, the reported noted: "If there is one message that clearly reverberates throughout the comments left by respondents in this survey, it is this."

At least one resident called the centre a "lifeline to so many" while others argued its closure had a significant impact on the town.

One respondent wrote: "I work in a shop on the high street and speak to locals most days about the loss of the civic/market space, It's already having an effect on footfall to businesses on the high street in less than a year.”

Seven per cent of those responding mentioned about how the town's population was growing.

Interestingly, nine per cent made comments about how the building needing modernising, with one even calling it an "ugly building".

When asked about what facilities they'd like to see in a new building, 94 per cent wanted to see it house the library, while 92 per cent asked for the market. Most wanted to maintain it as the home for the registrar, town council and sports hall.

The report concluded: "Replacing the library and market to their full functionality appear to be the facilities respondents most desire in a new building.

"However [the figures] demonstrate that all the facilities previously available in the Civic Centre are highly valued and the vast majority of residents would like to see them returned to any improved building."

The full report is available to view online at: newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk