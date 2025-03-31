Nightingale House launches ‘Longest Day, Lasting Care’ campaign to raise funds for hospice services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The campaign aims to raise money to support the vital care services the hospice provides to patients and their families, stretching from Wrexham, Flintshire and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns, including Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Every donation made during the campaign will have double the impact, thanks to a generous group of trusts, foundations, and businesses, including Hartsheath Charitable Trust and Hobhouse Charitable Trust, who will match every pound donated.

To mark the grand finale of the campaign, the hospice will host a two-day fundraising marathon on 20th and 21st June, featuring a 90s-style telethon and a series of community fundraising events.

The hospice is calling on supporters to get involved in various ways, including:

Making a donation on their Just Giving page or via phone at 01978 314292.

Taking on the '30 for 30 challenge', a fundraising activity themed around the number 30, such as running 30 miles, swimming for 30 minutes a day, or giving up a treat for 30 days.

Hosting a fundraising event at workplaces, schools, or clubs.

Becoming a match funder, helping to double the public’s generosity and make an even greater difference.

One of the supporters of this campaign, Mrs Fisher, has a special connection to Nightingale House Hospice. Her brother, John Owen Phillips, received respite care and was supported by the hospice team in his final days. Reflecting on her brother's experience, she said: “I loved receiving a picture of John in his bed, being wheeled out into the garden to feel the sun on his face.

“The care he received and the support for his wife, Hazel, meant so much to us as a family.”

Encouraging others to contribute, she added: “If you are able to give, every pound is valuable and counts.”

Laura Parry, Director of Income Generation, expressed the importance of this campaign: “The Longest Day, Lasting Care campaign is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and ensure hospice care is available for everyone with a life-limiting and progressive illness, now and in the future.

"Thanks to our incredible match funders, every donation will go twice as far, making an even greater impact on the lives of our patients and their families.”