'It's a building for the community and the community needs it!' Campaigners rally for civic centre

A campaign group gathered on Thursday to lobby Shropshire Council to support the repairing and reopening of the Whitchurch Civic Centre.

With the exception of the sports and market hall, Whitchurch Civic Centre has been closed since September last year after the discovery of dangerous concrete.

The council's worst fears were later confirmed after a detailed structural survey undertaken by specialist RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) engineers concluded that the dangerous concrete was present across the majority of the complex.

The building's problems are further complicated by the widespread existence of asbestos which would be disturbed by any works.