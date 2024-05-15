Bus timetables set to change in north Shropshire to allow services to cope with 'increased traffic'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Arriva says increased traffic levels in the area are hitting service punctuality and it is changing times to cope with this from Saturday June 1 on the routes from Shrewsbury to Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

The company is also making changes to the number 53 service between Oswestry and Ellesmere to give the buses additional running time.

A spokesperson for the company says: "A revised timetable is being introduced, with journeys serving The Marches School in Oswestry and Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere being given additional running time.

"The 0710 journey from Ellesmere on Mondays to Fridays will depart from Cross Street at 0700 and will operate 10 minutes earlier throughout, arriving in Oswestry Sainsburys at 0737.

"The 0755 journey from Oswestry on Mondays to Fridays will depart from the Bus Station at 0745, with additional running time built into the journey, arriving at Lakelands Academy at 0833 and Ellesmere Cross Street by 0838.

"The 1525 journey from Oswestry on Mondays to Fridays will depart from the Bus Station at 1530 and will operate five minutes later throughout the journey."

A revised timetable is being introduced on the number 64 service from Shrewsbury to Market Drayton and Hanley. Arriva says there will be some "minor adjustments throughout the day and additional running time during the peaks."

They add: "This will particularly affect the afternoon departures from Market Drayton, Newcastle and Hanley where increased traffic levels are currently affecting service punctuality."

The 1623 departure from Hanley on Mondays to Fridays will be retimed to depart from the Hanley Bus Station at 1635, Newcastle Bus Station at 1705 and Market Drayton Bus Station in 1750. Arrival times into Shrewsbury will be later than they are currently.

The 1728 departure from Hanley on Mondays to Fridays will be retimed to depart from the Hanley Bus Station in 1745, Newcastle Bus Station at 1810 and Market Drayton Bus Station at 1855. Arrival times into Shrewsbury will be later than they are currently.

For other changes, refer to the timetable

A revised timetable is also being introduced on the 511/512 service from Shrewsbury to Wem and Whitchurch.

Additional running time will added into most journeys throughout the day and especially during the morning and afternoon peaks, where increased traffic levels are currently affecting service punctuality.

The 0550 and 0650 journeys from Harlescott Tesco will depart 15 minutes earlier at 0535 and 0635 respectively, and the 0720 journey from Shrewsbury Bus Station will depart at 0710 on Mondays to Fridays and 0715 on Saturday, to provide more punctual arrivals into Whitchurch.

The 1637 journey from Whitchurch will depart five minutes earlier at 1632, and the 1852 departure from Whitchurch will depart five minutes later at 1857.

All journeys on route 511 will continue to serve Clive and Yorton in both directions. Journeys on route 512 do not serve Clive or Yorton.

For other changes, refer to the timetable