Britain's 'poshest train' heads for Wolverhampton - here's when to look out for the Northen Belle

Passengers are forking out up to £700 each for a champagne steam-hauled trip aboard Britain’s poshest train, which will be starting out from Wolverhampton on Saturday (July 27).

Tickets for the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle sold out within days of going on sale and the compnay said it could have sold twice the number of tickets.

The train, once described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”, will be hauled by a former British Railways steam engine called Tangmere over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.