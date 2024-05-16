Cat rescue closes doors as cost of saving lives becomes too much

Just four years after being founded, Cat Assist Team Whitchurch (CATW) has said they are having to close their doors on new intakes.

The non-profit organisation is run by a small team of volunteers, dedicated to fostering, caring for and finding new homes for stray and abandoned cats.

As well as helping find the animals temporary or permanent homes, the team provides lifelong care for seriously ill cats, neuters strays, and helps to track the owners of dead cats found at the roadside.