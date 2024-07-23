Four fire crews battle blaze at derelict building in Whitchurch for more than three hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch battled for more than three hours to put out the blaze at Edgeley House and Court in Edgeley Road, Whitchurch.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they got the call at 8.59pm.

"Four fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch. Operations and safety officers were in attendance," SFRS said.

The spokesperson added that crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze, which saw 60 per cent of the property alight, at just before 1pm.