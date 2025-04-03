Windfall for the Wingate Centre after Shropshire homebuilder’s donation

The Nantwich-based charity helps its beneficiaries to be active, improve their health and wellbeing and grow in confidence, and the housebuilder’s donation will go towards the delivery of one-to-one disability fitness sessions.

These sessions are tailored to the individual and involve one of or a combination of gymnastic exercise, rebound therapy and time on the assisted bike. Physical benefits include an increase in flexibility, strength, mobility and better-quality sleep.

Another goal of the charity is to see an increase in mental wellbeing, with clients often feeling more confident, and having a greater sense of self and achievement. Friendship bonds are formed, and feelings of isolation are greatly reduced in those who attend the centre regularly.

Rhiannon Vine, Trust Fundraiser at The Wingate Centre, said: “Individuals with special education needs and disabilities encounter many barriers when trying to access leisure facilities. Studies have shown that children and adults with disabilities feel isolated and excluded, and they are more likely to develop illnesses both physically and mentally due to this isolation and inability to be involved in everyday activities.

“At The Wingate Centre, we remove these barriers, turning a ‘can’t’ into a ‘can’, creating an ethos of inclusivity and fitness for all regardless of ability. Our charity goals are to maximise our services, develop our services and widen our footprint of influence and impact.”

The Wingate Centre, located close to Barratt Homes’ Talbot Place development in Whitchurch, currently supports 700 individuals across all its services.

All its services are heavily subsidised and, to do this, the charity needs to raise £500,000 a year. One third comes from low-fee charges for residential and recreational facilities. The remaining cost is generated through fundraising events, community and local businesses, individual fundraisers, and the generosity of trusts and grant donations.

Rhiannon added: “Donations such as this are hugely important to the charity. We receive no government funding and rely on the local community to help us deliver our fundraising target.”

Barratt Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via barrattfoundation.org.uk which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The Wingate Centre carries out a range of essential services to enrich the lives of individuals with special education needs and disabilities and we are delighted to contribute to the charity’s efforts through our Community Fund scheme.

