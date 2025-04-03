'Every town should have adequate in-person banking facilities' - MP speaks out after new hub opens in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan made the call after she attended the opening of Whitchurch's new banking hub last Friday.

Run by Cash Access UK, the banking hub aims to ensure residents have access to in-person banking facilities on the high street.

Its launch follows an announcement by TSB Bank that its Whitchurch branch will close in May this year - bringing the total of bank closures in North Shropshire to five since 2021, Mrs Morgan said.

Helen Morgan MP cuts the ribbon and officially opens the new banking hub in Whitchurch.

The MP has voiced frustrations over the closures and tabled a motion in Parliament on Monday welcoming the banking hub.

Mrs Morgan has called for Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds to work with MPs in market towns across to ensure in-person banking facilities are available.

She said Whitchurch residents have already faced the loss of 'key services' including the driving test centre, Civic Centre and Halifax bank.

Through her motion, the MP said she believes towns such as Ellesmere and Wem should be eligible for banking hub and called for the Government to ensure there are "adequate" in-person banking facilities in every town.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: "Residents of market towns deserve the right to access cash 24/7.

Helen Morgan MP (centre in green jacket) inside the new banking hub in Whitchurch.

"The people of Whitchurch have already lost too many high street services in recent years, and the closure of TSB was another nail in the coffin.

"I’m glad that Cash Access UK have opened a banking hub in Whitchurch - but urge them to put towns like Ellesmere and Wem next on the list to receive vital access to in-person services.

"We need the Government to support our rural communities and ensure our North Shropshire market towns have a thriving high street."