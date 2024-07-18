Shropshire shop bids farewell to manager who helped raise nearly a million for brain injury charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sue Sealy, 66, from Tilstock has been the store manager of the Headway Whitchurch shop since 2017.

The charity shop raises funds for Headway – the brain injury association, a UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support, advocacy, and information services to brain injury survivors and their families.

Sue's seven years at Headway have seen her and her shop team raise a staggering £950,000.