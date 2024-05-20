Safety For Group celebrates move to new offices near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The company, which offer consultancy services for Occupational Health and Safety – specialising in Construction Safety and Design Risk Management – has moved to Park View Business Centre, in Combermere.

The company also offer training in a wide range of workplace Health and Safety subjects, Construction Related Safety and Fire Safety.

The business holds status as an approved training centre for both CITB (Construction Industry Training Board) and FireQual - the specialist awarding body for the fire sector.

Safety For celebrated the move with clients, connections, local businesses and supporters invited along to see the new office and training centre.

The business welcomed the Mayor, councillor Andy Hall who spoke with the team of how impressed he was with the new location and plans to offer support locally to strengthen businesses in the community.

Safety For have operated in Whitchurch for over 20 years, with the company being founded by Mark Dyche, who still plays a very active role in the consultancy and recently completed a Diploma in Fire Prevention.

He spoke at the open event to thank all who attended and supported the business in their recent move and followed a speech by Stephen Henaghen, Deputy Naval Regional Commander, who spoke of the importance of the services and support the Covenant offers.

The company employs 13 full time staff, four specialist consultants andfour trusted partners working closely together to offer a one-stop-shop feel to clients who are looking for a pragmatic approach to health and safety.