Petition launched to ensure market town retains a civic centre

A recent packed meeting at the Civic Sports Hall attracted 400 Whitchurch residents who wanted to share their views with local representatives including Mayor Andy Hall.

The Civic Centre has been closed since September after the discovery of dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). Further inspections revealed widespread structural issues, made worse by the widespread existence of asbestos which would be disturbed by any works. A recent report has recommended that the building is not safe for reopening and should be demolished.

The North Shropshire MP says Whitchurch needs the facilities a Civic Centre provides – and that Shropshire Council and Ministers should work together to make this happen.

"The facilities provided must be protected, and I am calling on Ministers to intervene and work with Shropshire Council to make this happen.

“I have set up a petition for residents to sign and help demonstrate how strong the feeling is in town. With a good 400 people at the public meeting, I know that people here care and are prepared to fight for the facilities they deserve – and I want to do all I can to support our market towns.”

Her petition has received the backing of Whitchurch Mayor Andy Hall.

He said: “The strength of public opinion in Whitchurch is clear - we’re not prepared to lose the Civic Centre, and we'll fight tooth and nail to keep it. There is a really strong case for Ministers to intervene and I'm fully supporting Helen's efforts to put that across to them and show how strongly people here feel about losing the Civic.”

The petition can be signed online at helenmorgan.org.uk/whitchurch-civic.