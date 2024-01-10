Shropshire Council's Cabinet has been recommended to authorise the permanent closure and demolition of the building, with the cost of repairs said to be significant and unviable.

Whitchurch Civic Centre closed four months ago after RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) roof beams were discovered in parts of the building.

In November, a detailed structural survey undertaken by specialist engineers concluded that RAAC exists across the majority of the complex, and that it has major structural issues which have been assessed as critical.

The survey put the brakes on plans to bring driving tests back to Whitchurch; last year planning permission was granted for the DVSA to base a test centre in the building, replacing a previous location that closed in 2022.

The building’s problems are further complicated by the widespread existence of asbestos which although currently protected would be disturbed by any works.

Following the engineers’ recommendation that it is not safe to reopen the building, future options for the site have been drawn up, with Shropshire Council's Cabinet now asked to make a final decision.

A report to Cabinet recommends that work be carried out to find alternative provisions for the library and community services in the town centre, and that Shropshire Council works with Whitchurch Town Council to find them a new home.

It’s estimated that the demolition and redevelopment of the site to bring forward a mixed-use development scheme incorporating community uses and residential would cost £1.25m. No decision has been taken about what would replace the complex.