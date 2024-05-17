Key Shropshire railway line to be closed for three days next weekend for 'essential' work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Network Rail is set to replace more than 260 metres of track, including switches than send trains from one track to another, near Wem over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The work will lead to disruption for rail users, drivers and pedestrians.

Buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27. The service impacted stops at Yorton, Wem, Prees, Whitchurch, Wrenbury, Nantwich and Crewe.

Wem level crossing will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 12.05am on Saturday, May 25 to 4am on Tuesday, May 28, with a signed diversion in place.

The level crossing at Wem will be closed for the duration of the works

Marshals at the crossing will allow pedestrians to cross if it is safe to do so, but due to engineering trains and machinery on the track, this may not be possible for long periods.

There will be a walking diversion via the footbridge between Isherwood Way and Aston Road for the duration of the works.

The line between Shrewsbury and Crewe will also be closed on the following weekend, June 1 and June 2, when Network Rail will carry out track renewals at Yorton.

Trains that usually run via Nantwich will be amended to run via Wrexham/Chester instead. Buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe via Nantwich and a shuttle train service will run between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work in Shropshire is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers and our lineside neighbours for their patience during these works.”