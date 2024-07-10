Woman who drove wrong way on road by petrol station when double alcohol limit is banned

Paula Diane Cliff of Bazelee Way, Wem, was spotted by police officers in her Peugeot contravening the no-entry sign before driving up Robert Jones Way in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, the wrong way, Telford Magistrates heard on Tuesday

Mrs Sharon Gill prosecuting told court that police officers stopped the 57-year-old shortly afterwards and breathalysed her. She was found to have 90 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.