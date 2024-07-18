Transport manager in 27-mile walk in cousin's memory

George Williams, from Newtown, near Wem, will be walking from the waste management company’s depot in Wem to Oswestry to raise money in support of families who need Hope House children’s hospice.

The charity means a great deal to him as Hope House provided respite stays for his cousin Callum, who died at the age of 18.

The charity also supported the family to say their goodbyes to Callum at the hospice, and provided sibling support.

Callum had Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, which meant he needed round-the-clock care. He regularly visited Hope House for respite stays.

“I’m close to my aunty and uncle Lisa and Chris and used to spend time with Callum, especially when he was younger,” said George.

“I remember looking after him for short periods of time to give his parents, a much-deserved break as care for Callum was a 24/7 job.

"He attended Hope House for respite stays and absolutely loved it. He had a cheeky smile and used to make staff laugh.

“I was also proud that he agreed to be guest of honour at my wedding in 2016.

“Callum’s brothers Jack and Lewis have done previous fundraisers and I wanted to do my bit, too. We all feel it is important to give something back to the charity which was there for us.”

George will be taking on his fundraising walk on July 29 taking a scenic route from Wem, following river, canals and footpaths, via Loppington, Colemere and Queen’s Head on his journey to Oswestry.

He plans to start at 6am, and expects to complete the walk in seven to eight hours.

He will be cheered on by colleagues along the way, and is hoping to be joined by his four-legged walking buddy Oakley if the weather is kind.

“I walk a lot with my 12-month-old Labrador Oakley, regularly covering five or six miles a day, so I’m just upping my mileage a bit. It would be lovely to take Oakley with me but it depends on the temperature on the day,” he said.

George has raised nearly £1,000 and is pleased to have received support from Veolia’s six Shropshire depots.

Callum’s mum Lisa thanked George for walking in memory of her son.

She said: “George was an unbelievable help to us and also had an amazing bond with Callum.

“Hope House Hospice have given our family so much support during Callum’s life so we are so proud of George for taking on this challenge for a charity that is close to our hearts.”

People can help Callum reach his £1,000 target by donating at www.hopehouse.org.uk/walking-for-callum.