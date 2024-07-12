Man charged with offences including assaulting an emergency worker

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamie Henderson-Jones from Brookside, Wem, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, assault by beating of an emergency worker, driving whilst disqualified, criminal damage, and driving without insurance.

The 25-year-old was charged following an incident on Wednesday.

Henderson-Jones was released on bail, and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12.