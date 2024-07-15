Small park around remnants of castle at Shropshire county house planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Archaeologists have recently completed six seasons of digs at Soulton Hall, near Wem, where they discovered the foundations of a medieval castle.

Now the Ashton family, which owns Soulton Hall - and Soulton Castle - has for the first time made public its plans to open up access to the heritage asset.

They have been working with country house consultants Byrga Geniht for some time to deepen understanding of the rich history of Soulton Hall.

Tim Ashton said; "The discovery has ignited a new project to transform Soulton Castle into a vibrant heritage amenity accessible to everyone."

A planning application is yet to be submitted but they are looking into creating a proper pedestrian access to the site from the busy B road.

It can currently be reached by using a rough and ready bus stop but there is no proper access to the site.

Mr Ashton said: "Currently, reaching the castle presents challenges. But we’re creating safe pathways from bus stops and car parks, making the castle more welcoming to all. Imagine a smooth, accessible path leading you to this historic treasure!"

They are also hoping to created a dedicated pocket park to be a "haven for relaxation and learning".

Picture yourself enjoying the sunshine on a bench, surrounded by information boards and a unique medieval botanic garden bursting with plants from the English/Welsh Middle Ages," said Mr Ashton.

They also want to create opportunities for local groups to get involved in activities like hedge-laying and planting the medieval garden.

"This will not only beautify the area but also foster a sense of shared ownership and responsibility for the castle’s heritage," he added.

"Accessibility is a priority. The design will ensure everyone can enjoy this historical site, regardless of physical ability.

"And the sensory garden will offer a richer experience for people with different needs.

"By encouraging public transport and reducing car use, we’ll contribute to a greener future.

"Additionally, planting new hedgerows will boost local wildlife and biodiversity."

The discovery of the foundations of a medieval castle at Soulton Hall

The project will involve collaborating with Historic England, local authorities, and heritage organisations.

Funding will be sought from diverse sources like the Heritage Lottery Fund, local sponsors, and even charitable organizations.

"We believe Soulton Castle has the potential to become a cherished community hub, attracting visitors and fostering a deeper appreciation for the region’s history," said Mr Ashton.

James David Wenn, the chief executive/consultant at Byrga Geniht said it is a "fantastic project."

"Private owners of heritage can get quite a bad rap, especially around the topic of public access to the land.

"What people don't often appreciate is the way the countryside is a workplace, and farmland has industrial needs as well as health and safety issues that make balancing the needs of stakeholders quite difficult.

"Tim and his family are making significant sacrifice to this project, both in terms of farmland and re-configuring the frontage of Soulton Hall, to secure free and safe public access to Soulton Castle, which has been hindered by the traffic danger of the B5065 to pedestrians.

"Planning and funding help will be required to see this project through, and it has only been through the recent high-profile Dig Ventures excavations that the public interest in Soulton Castle has reached a threshold where the Ashtons feel they are in with a chance of the political and funding support needed to get everything the project needs to come together.

"It is a pleasure to be part of this exploratory, convening stage, and we look forward to hearing from stakeholders before launching official bids for planning endorsements and funding including Heritage Lottery Funding."

The discovery of the foundations of a medieval castle at Soulton Hall

He added: "I can say with confidence that the proposed intervention will make a huge impact on North Shropshire in terms of educational and social outcomes.

"This project really pioneers what cooperation between farmers, local government and heritage funding bodies may be able to achieve for ordinary people.

"Britain's heritage is not just high-ticket-price venues with large advertising budgets.

"The backbone of our cultural offer to lifelong learners and tourists alike is made up of sites like Soulton Castle where overlooked heritage gems are made accessible through enlightened partnership work and the generosity of time, resources and in this case land that real stewards of the landscape, like Tim, step up to give."