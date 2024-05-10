MP's 'grave concerns' over plans to close TSB in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged TSB Bank to reconsider its plan to pull out of their site on Watergate Street in Whitchurch.

TSB Bank have said that they plan to shut their doors in Whitchurch in May 2025, as part of a wider proposal to shut down operations in 36 other branches across the country.

Mrs Morgan has now set-up a meeting TSB Bank, where she will urge them to rethink their proposal to close.

She said: “Whitchurch has lost a lot of services lately – from the Civic Centre and DVSA to the longstanding closure of the swimming pool. Losing TSB would mean that the town, a busy market trading hub, would be without a bank too.

“I will be meeting with TSB soon to express the grave concerns that many residents have raised over the impact this will have on the town, in particular on older residents and small businesses who need to access in-person services more often than most.

“I also want to make clear that we need 24/7 access to cash in the town, and that proposals for a banking hub need to meaningfully replicate the existing level of service – and not just be window dressing for the closure.

“There is a really thriving High Street in Whitchurch, and I am concerned that the loss of the only remaining banking services will have a real detrimental impact on many people.”