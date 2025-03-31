Emergency services attend with two cars involved in A41 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place on the Wrexham Road Roundabout on the Whitchurch Bypass at around 8.33pm yesterday - Sunday, March 30

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a crash and sent one crew to the scene from Whitchurch Fire Station.

An update said that the crash had involved two saloon vehicles and that the police were also in attendance.

The fire crews made the vehicles electrically safe and declared the incident over shortly before 9pm.