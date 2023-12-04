Second crash on border A road when driver was "involved in a collision while avoiding first" incident

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A525 near Redbrook Maeler at 5.45am then shortly after 8am a second vehicle was "involved in a collision while avoiding the first one."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police confirmed the link.

"We were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A525 near Redbrook Maeler shortly at around 5.45am on Sunday December 3.

"We received a further call shortly after 8am when a second vehicle was involved in a collision while avoiding the first one."

Police assisted with a road closure while both vehicles were recovered.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch to the A525 outside Whitchurch with an operations officer at 5.55am on Sunday.

They say no persons were trapped and crews have assisted with moving one car off the road to a safe place.

Officers with the West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted at 9.38am on Sunday that there had been a road traffic accident on the A525 from Broadoak Farm to Broughall Farm, outside Whitchurch.

They said: "Road closure in place due to road traffic accident A525 from Broadoak Farm to Broughall Farm and road will be closed for some time."

And they tweeted that the road was reopened at 1.55pm.