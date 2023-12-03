Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch to the A525 outside Whitchurch with an operations officer at 5.55am on Sunday.

When they arrived the Shropshire Fire & Rescue crews found a road traffic collision involving one LGV and one vehicle.

They say no persons were trapped and crews have assisted with moving one car off the road to a safe place.

The other emergency services are understood to have been alerted by there is no more information about the people involved.

The fire service stop message was sent at 6.15am.

AA Traffic News had reported that the A525 both ways between B5398 Waymills (Waymills roundabout) and Dark Lane had been partially closed due to recovery work and earlier crash, with a lorry involved.