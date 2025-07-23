Plans lodged for 42 new houses near Whitchurch

T&T Lloyd has submitted an outline application for the scheme on land off Terrick Road, near to a golf course, which will consist of 42 homes.

The development is close to Fairways Drive, a cul-de-sac where houses have recently been built. The south-facing gardens of some of those properties include the embankment of the disused railway which separates the proposal site from the housing and from the golf course further west.

An indicative plan showing what is proposed for the development off Terrick Road, near Whitchurch. Picture: Hair Landscape Consultants

An indicative plan shows that the proposed development will be accessed from Terrick Road to the northeast, with a new spine road running west through the site to a roundabout close to the western end. A further spur road extends from the roundabout to a ‘hammerhead’ close to the northwestern corner of the site.

Houses would be arranged along the main estate road and either side of the northern spur, with each having rear gardens. Gareth Rowlinson, of Concept Town Planning, said the existing perimeter hedge and tree planting will be retained, with construction activity well away from the root protection areas.

Public open space is proposed at the site entrance, which includes a small play area, and near to the roundabout. Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) measures will be accommodated in these areas.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian link is proposed across the adjacent field to the west that will link to the existing public right of way that runs from Tarporley Road to the golf course. Habitat creations are also proposed in the field.

The view from the site showing houses on Fairways Drive and Poplar trees on the golf course. Picture: Haire Landscape Consultants Ltd

“The physical changes to the site itself will be extensive although essentially within the established landscape structure, which will be retained and enhanced,” said Mr Rowlinson.

“The existing field that makes up the site will remain as an identifiable feature but will be sub-divided in an informal/incomplete way by the new access road, much of which will be tree-lined.

“There will inevitably be some engineering works at the interface with Terrick Road. These works will be minor, assumed to comprise new radius kerbs to define the carriageway, a footway and grass verge.

“The mitigation measures include strengthening the perimeter hedgerows and creating new ‘wooded’ areas in the northeastern and southwestern extremes of the site. Further planting is proposed in the adjacent field to the west of the site.”

Anyone who wants to make a representation (ref 25/02571/OUT) can do so by August 12.