Officers with the West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted at 9.38am on Sunday that there had been a road traffic accident on the A525 from Broadoak Farm to Broughall Farm, outside Whitchurch.

They said: "Road closure in place due to road traffic accident A525 from Broadoak Farm to Broughall Farm and road will be closed for some time."

North Shropshire Police had at 8.43am tweeted about a road traffic collision on the A525 at Broughall. At that time they were advising passing with care.

A pictured they posted online appeared to show an M&S lorry on the verge on the left hand side of the road, and another vehicle further up the A525.