BMW car seized in Whitchurch after being driven in 'erratic manner' and found in 'unroadworthy condition'

Working in collaboration with colleagues from Market Drayton, Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team seized the white BMW in the Queensway area of the north Shropshire town.

Police received reports of the vehicle being driven in an "erratic manner".

Upon checks, it was discovered that the vehicle had no tax or insurance and was in an "unroadworthy condition".

The car was seized by police in Whitchurch. Picture: West Mercia Police/Jamie Robinson.

"Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team continue to work towards Whitchurch Parish Council's Local Policing Charter priorities and would be interested to hear from the public if they witness experiences of a similar nature."

"Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team continue to work towards Whitchurch Parish Council's Local Policing Charter priorities and would be interested to hear from the public if they witness experiences of a similar nature."