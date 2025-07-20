Shropshire planning round-up: The most eye-catching applications for new buildings and redevelopments this week

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Shropshire to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s some of what’s in the pipeline this week.

1. £4m Wellington Market refurb

Part of the plan for Wellington Market's £4m refurb

Submitted by: Telford & Wrekin Council

The proposal: Telford & Wrekin Council is seeking permission from its own planning officials for certain elements of the multi-million pound redevelopment of Wellington's Victorian market. Plans involve a complete redesign of the internal layout to improve accessibility, and a series of projects to repair and improve the building's historic fabric. There will also be an improved, covered outdoor space for events, an enhanced food court and expanded toilet facilities.

Why it matters: Telford & Wrekin Council said the work, which has already begun, aims to "retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new, small independent businesses".

What happens next: A consultation expiry date has been set at July 29 with a decision due by the end of August.

2. Construction company's retrospective expansion plans

Submitted by: McFour Ltd, a privately-owned civil engineering and construction company based in Whitchurch

The proposal: A retrospective application for the construction of a vehicle workshop, office building and car park on the adjacent yard over several years, which was completed in January 2024.

Why it matters: The company said the development is all part of its growth plans, which include migrating to an all-electric fleet and increasing the size and scope of its training facilities.

3. 16 homes planned for site of Grade II listed cider mill on outskirts of village

The Grade II listed cider press on the former site of The Nursery, West Felton. Photo: Richard K Morriss & Associates/Shropshire Council

Submitted by: Oswestry-based business Ifton Holdings Ltd

The proposal: Outline plans to build 16 new homes in West Felton near Oswestry. The development is on land originally part of The Nursery estate - home to the pioneering arboriculturalist and garden designer John Dovaston. The house was torn down after becoming derelict in the late 20th century and the Grade II listed cider press near the centre of the proposed development is the only fully-intact surviving building in the grounds of estate.

Why it matters: A similar application was thrown out by the Government planning inspector more than a year ago over concerns about the future of the cider mill. But this time the developers have plans for it - it'll be garden storage for one of the new homes.

What happens next: The plans are open for public consultation until July 31.

4. Renewed bid to build new homes near Buildwas church

Submitted by: FSL SPV (No1) Limited

The proposal: Plans have been resubmitted to build four three-storey homes near Holy Trinity Church in Buildwas, after a previous proposal was thrown out in January.

5. New plans unveiled for long-lost Telford pub’s car park

The land off Trench Road. Picture: Google Maps

Submitted by: Mr Sunny Bhakar

The proposal: Plans to use the vacant land opposite the former Old Shawbirch Inn in Trench to store up to 20 vehicles. The proposal includes the erection of a 1.3m security fence around the car park which has been unused for at least five years.

What happens next: The application will be decided following a period of public consultation, which runs until August 1.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal or your local authority’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email reporters@shropshirestar.co.uk